Behind the Business: New establishment bringing the fun to Burley

Arcadia opened in March
New arcade in Burley features in this week's Behind the Business.
New arcade in Burley features in this week's Behind the Business.
By Candice Hare
Published: Apr. 11, 2021 at 8:37 PM MDT
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Burley has a new spot in town for fun for children and adults alike. The moment you step inside Arcadia, it’s clear this is a place where you come to have a good time. Providing entertainment for others runs in the owner’s blood.

“My family has always been in the entertainment business,” said owner Alex Mortensen. “My parents own the haunted mansion up in Albion.”

It was a desire to add more entertainment options to the Mini-Cassia region which fueled this project.

“We’re originally from Boise and used to go to the arcade there. We loved it and always had a good time,” Mortensen, who owns Arcadia with wife Ryley said. “Sice we moved here, we always talked about how there needed to be more to do.”

Upstairs, you will find the popular games of today; but downstairs has been where adults have flocked given its assortment of vintage offerings.

“The 40-year-old guys come down here on their lunch break to play Burger Time,” Mortensen said. “They have a great time. It’s like they’re kids again back in the 80′s.”

Mortensen has been blown away by Arcadia’s quick popularity.

“We’ve been overwhelmed with the local support and it’s been really awesome,” he said. “We thought it would go well, but we didn’t know how well. It’s been awesome to see everyone come out, rally around it, and want to support and be a part of it.”

