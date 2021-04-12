Advertisement

Sawtooth National Forest camping rule changes

Dispersed camping and food storage among most prominant changes
By Zach Bruhl
Published: Apr. 12, 2021 at 5:33 PM MDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
HAILEY, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — If you are planning on heading out to the Sawtooth National Recreation Area for some summer camping, the Forest Service has made some changes to the rules for the camping season and wants you to know before you go.

Putting you first, KMVT spoke with Forest Service officials about the most notable changes.

The first change is all disperse camping, which is camping in unmarked areas among the forest, will have a 10-day limit, rather than the varied limits in years past.

Area ranger Kirk Flannigan says this change is to clear up confusion and give more campers access to the best campsites.

“Our season up here is pretty short. It doesn’t take that many campers to essentially occupy some of those prime campsites for the entire summer and the fall,” says Flannigan. “So, what we wanted to do is provide opportunities for other campers.”

Another change has to do with food storage. All food must be in bear-safe containers, which officials suggest the best way to assure you’re bear-safe is to leave attractants in your car.

For more information on rules and bear safety visit the Sawtooth National Forest Facebook page.

