Senate Bill 1136 signed into law

BOISE, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Friday, Idaho Governor Brad Little signed senate bill 1136 into law, trimming his office’s power to establish stay-at-home orders during emergencies.

The bill says that the office of the governor will not be able to enact lockdowns during ‘times of peril’ without the legislature signing off on them.

Like many this session, the bill was voted on a party-line in both the House and Senate before being passed to Governor Little.

Opponents of this change worry that it makes the process too messy, making it difficult to make necessary legislation in a timely manner.

Those who voted for the bill see it as a necessary re-establishment of checks and balances in Idaho.

“But this is just a clarification that you can’t have statewide isolation orders in place for everybody, for more than 60 days,” says Senator Steven Thayn, “unless the legislature signs off on it. That seems pretty reasonable to me.”

A similar bill, House Bill 135, faces one more vote and before adding similar restrictions during naturally caused emergencies, compared to human-caused emergencies.

Copyright 2021 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.