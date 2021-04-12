Advertisement

Tensions rise in water battle along Oregon-California line

FILE - In this March 5, 2020, file photo, Hunter Maltz, a fish technician for the Yurok tribe,...
FILE - In this March 5, 2020, file photo, Hunter Maltz, a fish technician for the Yurok tribe, pushes a jet boat into the low water of the Klamath River at the confluence of the Klamath River and Blue Creek as Keith Parker, as a Yurok tribal fisheries biologist, watches near Klamath, Calif., in Humboldt County. One of the worst droughts in memory in the massive agricultural region straddling the California-Oregon border could mean steep cuts to irrigation water for hundreds of farmers this summer to sustain endangered fish species critical to local tribes. The U.S. Bureau of Reclamation, which oversees water allocations in the federally owned Klamath Project, is expected to announce this week how the season's water will be divvied up after delaying the decision a month. (AP Photo/Gillian Flaccus, File)(Gillian Flaccus | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Apr. 12, 2021 at 11:55 AM MDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — A historic drought in a massive agricultural region straddling Northern California and southern Oregon could mean steep cuts to the water provided to hundreds of farmers to sustain endangered fish species.

The U.S. Bureau of Reclamation oversees water allocations in the Klamath Project. It’s expected to announce this week how much water farmers will get this season, if any, after delaying the decision a month amid severe drought.

The Klamath and Yurok tribes have treaties guaranteeing the protection of their fisheries. They want water for federally listed fish species, the sucker fish and coho salmon.

