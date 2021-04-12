Twin Falls dance studio keeps community strong during pandemic

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Ground Control Dance Studio in Twin Falls recently received some national attention when director Adison Hillstead was featured on FOX’s Game of Talents.

We asked the power tapping power couple behind the studio what they cherish most and being knit into the Twin Falls community, especially while the pandemic forced many apart, means so much more.

“Being able to see those kids and see their excitement and know that they could still work on their goals even though the world was shut down was pretty awesome,” said studio owner Hailey Hillstead.

Hillstead knew that they needed to stay open and stay connected to their teams to provide a sort of healing through dance.

“I saw so many kids struggling through the pandemic and it was really great to be able to give them this positive thing,” Hillstead says. “We are so grateful because there were a lot of other studios that weren’t able to do that.”

The couple was recently relocated to a new studio when the pandemic hit, and uncertainty swirled around if and how to make it through. The pair’s perseverance got them past the difficulty.

“Just the day-to-day, just putting your head down,” says director Adison Hillstead. “Whatever it takes we’re going to survive it. And a lot of it was just that mental [challenge] of ‘we can do this.’ I think I say that to Hailey quite a bit, ‘we’ll be fine we’ll do what we need to, we’ll make it work.’”

The Hillsteads hope to continue to create a community surrounded by dance.

“We really want to give kids that opportunity to get the best technique, the best experience, and have this awesome family that they can be a part of,” says Hailey Hillstead.

