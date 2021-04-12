Advertisement

Twin Falls plays host to lacrosse jamboree

By Jack Schemmel
Published: Apr. 12, 2021 at 1:09 AM MDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Lacrosse isn’t a sport talked about a lot in this part of the country, but 31 lacrosse teams from around the state came to Twin Falls Saturday.

South Hills Middle School played host to the Mountain West Youth Lacrosse Association’s Season Opener Jamboree.

Lacrosse is available as a sport for kids in elementary to high school in the Magic Valley. One way to play is through Snake River Lacrosse.

Those interested can visit their website on Facebook or contact Rob Sturgill at 208-731-6911.

