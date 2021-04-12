Advertisement

Vaccine rollout shows disproportional distribution within communities

People of color are encouraged to get the COVID-19 vaccine
By Layne Rabe
Published: Apr. 12, 2021 at 12:19 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — With almost 60 percent of the US population having received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine hope is finally in sight, but not all races and ethnicities are getting the vaccine at the same rate.

During this vaccine rollout, there is a disproportional distribution of vaccines among race and ethnicity. A report was done by QuoteWizard found of those vaccinated 68.9 percent were white and only 7.4 percent were Hispanic or Latino. In Idaho, it was even less at 4.6 percent. Some of the potential reasons for this could be due to Hispanic and Latino communities having less access to health care facilities and for those undocumented, there is fear ICE could be waiting at vaccination locations. President Biden did say in an interview with Spanish-language news outlet Univision he wants to make sure everyone gets vaccinated and nobody should be arrested for showing up for a vaccine.

“Not only were Hispanic or Latino people much more likely to be working on the front line of essential work, but they had much less access to remote work,” said Nick VinZant, a communications and marketing consultant at PRR. “Only 29 percent of Hispanic or Latino people said that they could work from home. So, that’s why you see this huge increase in the amount of exposure that people of color specifically that Hispanic or Latino people have.”

The report also found nearly 40 percent of all frontline workers are people of color.

For more information about COVID-19 in both English and Spanish and how to get vaccinated visit our COVID-19 resources.

