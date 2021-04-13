AAA Idaho: Marijuana and alcohol increases dangerous driving behavior

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — AAA Idaho is reminding motorists of the dangers when driving under the influence of marijuana and alcohol, or both.

According to government data, nearly 140 million people aged 12 or older reported drinking alcohol in the past month, and 43.5 million reported using marijuana in the last year.

People who are under the influence are more likely to be inattentive drivers, drive over the speed limit, be aggressive drivers, intentionally red-light running, and texting while driving.

In AAA’s research, drivers in the ‘both’ category were much more likely to admit driving while they believed that they were impaired by drugs or alcohol. They also reported engaging more frequently in risky driving behaviors than those who used alcohol alone:

Speeding on residential streets (55%) vs. alcohol-only (35%)

Aggressive driving, such as sudden lane changes and tailgating (52%) vs. alcohol-only (28%)

Intentional red-light running (48%) vs. alcohol-only (32%)

Texting while driving (40%) vs. alcohol-only (21%)

AAA Idaho wants to use this data to remind drivers to be smart when they are behind the wheel of a car.

“Phone a friend, get an Uber, walk, whatever it is, take the bus, ride a bike, there are lots of ways,” said Matthew Conde from AAA Idaho. “If you plan to partake of drinking or whatever, there are so many ways to get home safely, and really it’s almost an act of selfishness to think that you can do that and put other people at risk.

Conde also said to put your phone down while driving, as Idaho is a hands-free state.

