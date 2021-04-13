City of Twin Falls asks residents to help conserve water in the upcoming months

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) —With warm weather coming and new residents moving to the area, the City of Twin Falls is reminding homeowners to conserve water.

The City of Twin Falls is growing with a population projected to reach 55,000 in the near future, and new homes being built at a record level. All the more reason for the city to be responsible with its water.

“We live in a desert. It’s the high desert. Water is a finite resource here, especially within our aquifer which is where we get our drinking water,” said Joshua Palmer, public information officer for the City of Twin Falls.

He said many new residents don’t know the city uses a pressurized irrigation system for people to water their yards and lawns.

“The pressurized irrigation system pulls water from the existing canal system so we reduce our demand on the aquifer water (drinking water),” said Palmer. “and that water subsequently channels into a series of stations, tanks with high powered pumps. They pressurize that water so comes May 1 residents can fire up their sprinkler systems and have water.”

Palmer said the PI System serves a little less than half the homes in the city, and all the new homes being constructed. The older homes still use potable water, which is treated drinking water that comes from the aquifer. He said customers are only allowed access to the system during the Summer months, typically starting the first week of May.

“For pressurized irrigation customers odd number addresses can water on odd number days, and even number addresses can water on even number days,” Palmer said.

It’s important for residents to also know and follow the schedule for watering their yards and lawn. He said typically the city code enforcement officers will provide residents with some sort of information to educate them about the watering schedule first, and if it is a repeat issue it is a citable offense.

He said neighbors should also stagger their times and go to the city website to know when its a good time for them to water their lawns, and help conserve water

“You see high water pressure please water away. if you see low water pressure it means your neighbors are probably watering right now,” Palmer said.

