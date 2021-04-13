Advertisement

College of Southern Idaho program readying students for the operating room

From Learning to Leading: CSI Surgical Technology Program
The surgical technology program at CSI is spotlighted in this week's From Learning to Leading.
The surgical technology program at CSI is spotlighted in this week's From Learning to Leading.(College of Southern Idaho)
By Candice Hare
Published: Apr. 13, 2021 at 12:21 PM MDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — When it comes to surgery, there are many roles in the operating room. One program at the College of Southern Idaho is readying students for a role you may not even know existed.

“Surgical techs are a vital part of the operating room,” said RN and CSI Surgical Technology Program Manager Janet Milligan. “The surgical tech is in charge of the instruments, in particular. They are the aseptic technique experts in the room, which means they’re in charge of keeping things sterile.”

CSI’s surgical technology program prepares students for the fast-paced operating room environment.

“They scrub in with the surgeon,” Milligan said. “They get the tools all ready for the surgeon including dressings and sometimes they actively assist in the operation, as well.”

Surgical technology is an in-demand field. In fact, Milligan stated every student from her most recent graduating class secured a job prior to graduation.

“Nationally, the job has been in demand for years and years,” she added. “When my students graduate, they don’t have one bit of trouble finding a job anywhere.”

Milligan emphasized a few traits which are helpful towards finding success in this field.

“I look for students who tell me they’re organized and like being in an organized environment,” she said. “I really am looking for students who have very good communication skills. That’s my number one priority.”

Milligan stated she only accepts 12 students into the program each year and that applications are due at the beginning of June.

More information on the College of Southern Idaho’s Surgical Technology Program can be found here.

