Drug take back day in Twin Falls

April 24 is the Drug Enforcement Administration’s Take Back Day.
By Candice Hare
Published: Apr. 12, 2021 at 6:19 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
The drug enforcement administration will hold the 20th National Prescription Drug Take-Back Day the goal is to provide easy, anonymous opportunities to remove unused medications from homes.

Twin Falls will have a collection site at the Lynwood Shopping Center on 1147 Filer Ave.

“It’s just a safe, easy way for the community to come together and drop off any unused prescription medications, veterinary medications, vitamins, supplements and we actually take e-cigarettes as long as they don’t have the battery in them,” said Treatment and Recovery Centers Jennette Pimentel.

In 2019, over 60,000 Idahoans age 12 and older misused prescription pain relievers.

“We’re actually ranked 8th in the nation for misused prescription drug abuse,” Pimentel says.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the U.S has seen an increase in overdose deaths during the COVID-19 pandemic making events like these more important than ever.

“With medications in the home that aren’t being used, it’s very easy for those medications to be misused, abused, or stolen,” says Pimentel.

Organizers want to make sure you know, there is no judgment when dropping medications, and identity will be preserved.

“It’s just an easy convenient drive-thru, we don’t need a name it’s very anonymous,” says Pimentel. “If they’re still in the prescription bottle, we have a black permanent marker so we can cross that names out, so no judgment is attached.”

