Fish and Game website helps hunters find more success this season

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — If you have ever struggled to pull a tag, get that five-point buck, or just find the quiet, hidden hunting zone you’ve always wanted, Idaho Fish and Game has your solution.

The harvest and drawing odds pages on their website have all the information you need to make informed decisions when applying for your tags for the upcoming controlled hunt season.

“This a great tool for people to use for people to not increase their drawing odds, but just to understand the drawing process a lot better and help inform themselves as to where their best odds are,” said Idaho Fish and Game’s Emme Andersen.

You can access the drawing odds page and use dropdown menus to view different hunts, years, and drawing cycles. From there you can view information about the amounts of permit applications and drawings in each specific hunting zone in the state.

On the harvest stat page, you can find information on successful harvest as far back as 1996, in some cases. You can then filter the data to better understand success rates, hunter populations, animal size, and weapon success rates.

“This data is very consistent with how many people are likely to harvest and likely to draw. We have seen that these result trends they do follow,” says Andersen. “We’ll have a year that drops, sometimes we’ll have a year that spikes. Just certain anomalies in the data.”

Not only is there data to help hunters better understand what to expect on specific hunts, but the newest rulebook is also available digitally on the Fish and Game website, with the hard copy expected to come out in a week or two.

