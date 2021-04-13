Health Department recommends Idaho providers temporarily pause Johnson & Johnson vaccine

BOISE, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) —The Idaho Department of Health and Welfare announced Tuesday a recommendation that medical providers temporarily pause the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

The FDA and CDC are advising this temporary pause due to six reports of women developing severe headache, abdominal pain, leg pain, or shortness of breath within three weeks after vaccination should contact their doctor immediately. One of these people has died since and another is in critical condition.

Almost 7 million (6,820,188) doses of Johnson & Johnson vaccines have been administered in the U.S. In Idaho, a total of 82,500 doses have been distributed, and as of 9:30 a.m. today, 30,673 of those doses had been administered.

“We are monitoring it very closely until we learn more,” said Dr. Christine Hahn, an infectious disease physician and Idaho’s lead epidemiologist. “If you have a scheduled appointment to get the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, please work with your vaccine provider to postpone your appointment until we learn more or consider getting a different vaccine. The Pfizer and Moderna vaccines have not had this issue reported, and we recommend that Idahoans continue with their appointments to receive these critical vaccines.”

Of the six reports in the United States, one person has died, and another is hospitalized in critical condition. All of the patients were women between 18 and 48 years of age. Symptoms occurred 6-13 days after vaccination. None have been reported in Idaho.

