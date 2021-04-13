Health district responds to Johnson and Johnson vaccine pause

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The fast track of the Johnson and Johnson vaccine is hitting a setback. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Food and Drug Administration are recommending a pause on the use of the vaccine over concerns of blood clots.

The call for a pause comes after six reported cases of a rare blood clot, after the almost seven million doses administered. All cases were in women between the ages of 18 and 48 happening six to 13 days after receiving the vaccine.

Brianna Bodily with the South Central Public Health District, who has received the Johnson and Johnson vaccine herself, says one reason for the pause is this particular blood clot caused by the vaccine cannot be treated the same as other blood clots and the CDC wants to ensure health care facilities are set up to properly treat this specific clot. She also reiterated how rare these side effects are.

“And as somebody who has received that vaccine, and did not have any severe side effects it’s really important to remember that this is an extremely rare side effect from the vaccine,” said Bodily. “Out of the millions of people who have been vaccinated, myself included, only six people have experienced this particular side effect.”

She added the CDC will be very careful about monitoring the Johnson and Johnson vaccine to figure out what lead to these particular instances to determine if they can continue its distribution or withdraw it completely if they’re unable to determine the cause of the clots.

