Idaho House kills $1.1 billion teacher pay bill on tie vote

Inside Idaho State Capitol
Inside Idaho State Capitol(KMVT)
By KEITH RIDLER
Published: Apr. 13, 2021 at 1:48 PM MDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
BOISE, Idaho (AP) — The House has rejected legislation to pay $1.1 billion to Idaho’s K-12 teachers amid concerns about what is being taught in schools. Lawmakers deadlocked 34-34 Tuesday in a tie vote that means the bill fails to advance.

The defeat means the must-pass budget bill goes back to the Legislature’s budget committee to be reworked. Opponents of the bill say they respect and support teachers, but the legislation needs to have language prohibiting the teaching of some ideas.

Opponents specifically targeted critical race theory, which examines the way race and racism influence politics, culture and the law.

Supporters say budget bills shouldn’t involve policy, and Idaho teachers deserve the money.

