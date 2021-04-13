Idaho officials investigating riot at prison near Boise

BOISE, Idaho (AP) —Idaho Department of Correction officials say they’re still investigating a Saturday prison riot that forced staffers to evacuate a housing unit and left five inmates injured.

The IDOC said in a statement Monday evening that the incident began as security staffers responded to a report of an assault in a housing unit holding about 100 people at the Idaho State Correctional Center. That’s when inmates in the housing unit reportedly started destroying property and lit a fire in a trash can, forcing staffers and inmates in nearby housing units to evacuate.

Emergency responders regained control of the housing unit a few hours later.

