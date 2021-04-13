Advertisement

Prosecutor says no criminal charges in jail starvation death

Kootenai County Sheriff
Kootenai County Sheriff(KMVT)
By REBECCA BOONE
Apr. 13, 2021
BOISE, Idaho (AP) — A newly released investigatory report shows Idaho jailers watched as a mentally ill man starved to death, but a prosecutor says there isn’t enough evidence to justify criminal charges in the case.

Lance Quick was a 40-year-old home inspector in the grip of a manic episode from bipolar disorder when he was taken to the Bannock County Jail for processing in 2018. Less than a week later, Quick died of dehydration and starvation.

Kootenai County prosecutor Barry McHugh says communication between jail staffers was shoddy and jail policies on medical evaluations weren’t followed, but the conduct didn’t meet the standard for criminal charges

