Sun Valley Film Festival gets ready to kick off virtually

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — This week the Sun Valley Film Festival will be celebrating its 10th anniversary, with a bit of a twist due to COVID-19 precautions.

The festival will be virtual this year while Sun Valley is still under COVID-19 protocols, but the event will still host performers, films, and coffee talks all online. The festival is a little smaller this year with only 16 films, and like years past the fest will focus on several documentaries with one of the documentaries “Ruth” directed by Freida Mock from Sun Valley. Most of the films will also feature a Q and A following the showing.

The festival director, Candice Pate, and founder, Teddy Grennan, say watching the coffee talks along with the films gives great insight into the films and actors. This year’s coffee talks include Gal Godot (Ga-Dot), most well known as Wonder Woman, Ethan Hawke, and Shaka King.

“It’s fun to watch the Coffee Talks and then watch then watch the content that goes along with it,” said Pate. “So, Ethan is “The Good Lord Bird”, and then, of course, we’ve got “Judas and the Black Messiah” as well. Then finally, Gal’s new series, which is the “National Geographic” series which she is doing called “Impact”.

“They’re all really exciting,” said Grennan. “I mean Shaka King got six nominations including Best Picture. So, I think it’s going to be, I mean it’s some pretty neat Coffee Talks so we’re lucky obviously to get them all.”

The festival kicks off Wednesday and runs through Sunday, April 18.

For a full list of films and how to get an all-access pass go here.

Copyright 2021 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.