Twin Falls Community Reentry Center gives inmates a second chance

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Geremiah Secord has been at the Twin Falls Community Reentry Center for almost 6 months and for him the experience has given him confidence.

“Coming here as a resident has changed my outlook on a lot of different things, not only has it allowed me to integrate into the community, I was able to get up on my skills, as far as being a plumber, get my schooling ready, being able to get more comfortable in the community,” said Geremiah Secord, a resident at the center.

According to recent data, within 3 years of being released from prison, 2 out of 3 people are arrested again, and more than 50% of people are re-incarcerated.

Facilities like the Community Reentry Center work to lower that number.

Currently, there are 155 residents in the Twin Falls location.

“Our sole job is to prepare them to reenter the community and give them a hand up so they have money in their account instead of nothing,” said Pamela McCarroll, the director for the Twin Falls Center. “They can, while they are working here, they can help support their families, they can pay their child support, they can pay their fines, fees and restitution.”

The re-entry center says when those within the system walk away, it affects everyone as residents work to gain the trust of their family and community.

For the most part the residents are dedicated to working hard for their families and for themselves.

“I’ve got an opportunity to get out in the community, start working, the biggest thing I could say is being able to help out my family financially, paying off all my fines.,” said Armando Arrendondo, a resident at the center.

Secord says there is a stigma surrounding the residents in the reentry center and hopes community members will give them a chance.

“If people see that we are all still the same, we’re people, we’re trying, I don’t want to say that we have changed, but a lot of us are better, and have, we are influenced to do better, we want to be able to do something better than we have” says Secord.

Officials with re-entry tells KMVT it’s rare to ever have an inmate walk off a job. When police locate the individual, they are taken back to jail, and no longer have access to the program.

