Yellowstone National Park opening Friday, April 17

YELLOWSTONE NATIONAL PARK, Wyoming (KMVT/KSVT) — On Friday, Yellowstone National Park will open to the public to start the 2021 season. This is all weather permitting, and subject to change according to COVID-19 protocols.

The west entrance, the closest to Twin Falls, will be one of the four roads opening this week. To celebrate National Parks Week, entrance fees will be waived this Saturday, April 17.

Park officials do ask visitors to be informed about what protocols to expect before arriving.

“Masks will be required for all buildings and facilities,” said Yellowstone Communication Specialist Linda Veress, “and in areas outside of the buildings if visitors can’t maintain a distance of 6 feet, we ask that they wear masks.”

Park officials also warn of a season-long road closure on Dunraven pass, the stretch between Canyon Junction and Tower Roosevelt.

There are also two construction projects, one at the north entrance and the other at the Old Faithful Overpass Bridge.

Officials ask that you plan ahead and use patience when passing those areas.

Copyright 2021 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.