Advertisement

Bill would require Legislature’s OK to spend COVID-19 funds

The dome of the Idaho Statehouse looms over the snowcovered foothills in Idaho's capitol city...
The dome of the Idaho Statehouse looms over the snowcovered foothills in Idaho's capitol city of Boise in this undated photo. (AP Photo/Troy Maben).(TROY MABEN | AP)
By KEITH RIDLER
Published: Apr. 14, 2021 at 11:55 AM MDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — The Idaho Legislature’s budget committee has approved a proposed law requiring that about $2.2 billion coming to the state from the latest round of federal coronavirus rescue money must be approved by lawmakers before it is spent by state agencies.

The Joint Finance-Appropriations Committee voted 15-4 on Wednesday to approve the measure. Lawmakers have been angry that Republican Gov. Brad Little spent previous federal rescue money without their input. Idaho is getting about $5.3 billion in the latest package. That includes $2.1 billion in direct payments to people and businesses.

Of the remaining $3.2 billion, about $2.2 billion would require the Legislature’s approval.

Copyright 2021 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Could Raina Huang beat a Full Steam Espresso’s challenge?
Competitive eater tries food challenge in Twin Falls
Blackfoot man, child killed in intersection collision with semi
Two were killed in intersection collision with semi
Head-on crash on a Nevada highway that killed three members of a Victor, Idaho family and left...
Man to face DUI, drug charges in crash that killed three members of Idaho family
According to Florida Highway Patrol, a 17-year-old girl was electrocuted after she stepped on a...
Teen killed after stepping on downed power line while trying to escape burning car
Little will give an update on the vaccines here in Idaho
Gov. Little bans ‘vaccine passports’ in Idaho

Latest News

Idaho State Capitol building in Boise (Source: KMVT)
Bills to defund Idaho GOP attorney general’s office are dead
Inside Idaho State Capitol
Idaho House kills $1.1 billion teacher pay bill on tie vote
The Idaho Legislature would have to approve the plan that would expand Idaho's southwestern...
Idaho lawmakers hear pitch to absorb three-fourths of Oregon
Idaho Senate OKs federal grant for early childhood education
Idaho Senate OKs federal grant for early childhood education