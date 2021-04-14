Bill would require Legislature’s OK to spend COVID-19 funds

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — The Idaho Legislature’s budget committee has approved a proposed law requiring that about $2.2 billion coming to the state from the latest round of federal coronavirus rescue money must be approved by lawmakers before it is spent by state agencies.

The Joint Finance-Appropriations Committee voted 15-4 on Wednesday to approve the measure. Lawmakers have been angry that Republican Gov. Brad Little spent previous federal rescue money without their input. Idaho is getting about $5.3 billion in the latest package. That includes $2.1 billion in direct payments to people and businesses.

Of the remaining $3.2 billion, about $2.2 billion would require the Legislature’s approval.

