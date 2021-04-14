Buhl DMV open after being shut down for a year

BUHL, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) —The Buhl DMV is open again after being closed for one year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Buhl had to shut down the DMV because their offices were so small they couldn’t safely distance themselves from each other and have customers inside.

After finding a new location and getting new operating systems, the Buhl location is open again.

The county assessor says anyone can go to that location, you do not have to live in Buhl.

Currently, there are no appointments necessary.

“We went through a period of time, we had a program upgrade that just slowed us down, so we had pretty big lines until February but we are past that, most of the time you can walk in and walk to a station, so with a Buhl location opening, that opens up the west side, and we’ve had a lot of requests to get that back open, people like to have that” said County Assessor Brad Wills.

The Buhl location is open Monday through Friday only and is located at 330 Broadway Street North.

Copyright 2021 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.