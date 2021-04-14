Advertisement

Buhl DMV open after being shut down for a year

The Buhl location has been closed for one year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and is now open...
The Buhl location has been closed for one year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and is now open again.(KMVT/KSVT)
By Elizabeth Hadley
Published: Apr. 14, 2021 at 5:12 PM MDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BUHL, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) —The Buhl DMV is open again after being closed for one year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Buhl had to shut down the DMV because their offices were so small they couldn’t safely distance themselves from each other and have customers inside.

After finding a new location and getting new operating systems, the Buhl location is open again.

The county assessor says anyone can go to that location, you do not have to live in Buhl.

Currently, there are no appointments necessary.

“We went through a period of time, we had a program upgrade that just slowed us down, so we had pretty big lines until February but we are past that, most of the time you can walk in and walk to a station, so with a Buhl location opening, that opens up the west side, and we’ve had a lot of requests to get that back open, people like to have that” said County Assessor Brad Wills.

The Buhl location is open Monday through Friday only and is located at 330 Broadway Street North.

Copyright 2021 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Could Raina Huang beat a Full Steam Espresso’s challenge?
Competitive eater tries food challenge in Twin Falls
Blackfoot man, child killed in intersection collision with semi
Two were killed in intersection collision with semi
Head-on crash on a Nevada highway that killed three members of a Victor, Idaho family and left...
Man to face DUI, drug charges in crash that killed three members of Idaho family
According to Florida Highway Patrol, a 17-year-old girl was electrocuted after she stepped on a...
Teen killed after stepping on downed power line while trying to escape burning car
Little will give an update on the vaccines here in Idaho
Gov. Little bans ‘vaccine passports’ in Idaho

Latest News

The town of Jackpot is still healing from the COVID-19 pandemic.
The town of Jackpot still healing from the COVID-19 pandemic
Behind the Business: Hello Flowers
Mini-Cassia florist sharing the power of flowers
FILE - In this March 2, 2020, file photo, farmer Ben DuVal with his wife, Erika, and their...
Epic drought means water crisis on Oregon-California border
Houses are seen in this file photo (KMVT)
Idaho: Income not keeping up with rising home prices