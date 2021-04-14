Advertisement

Canyon Ridge graduate earns All-Big Sky honors

Caitlin Crist is a junior at Idaho State University.
Caitlin Crist made the All-Big Sky honorable mention women’s soccer team this spring.
By Brittany Cooper
Published: Apr. 14, 2021 at 1:50 PM MDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — It was a shortened season, but a former local soccer product just earned honors at the Division I level.

She scored two goals this season for Idaho State University and her coach says her ability to head the ball is the best she’s seen in years.

“Caitlin has worked very hard this year and deserves to have the honorable mention she received by the Big Sky Conference,” said ISU head coach Debs Brereton. “She spends hours outside of the team training to improve her game and her relentless efforts paid off when she made some very big impacts in several conference games this season and scored two excellent goals.”

Crist is a 2018 graduate of Canyon Ridge High School.

She first played soccer and softball at Walla Walla community college before transferring to ISU last year.

The Bengals’ season is over, as they prepare for the fall.

