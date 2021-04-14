Governor bans use of vaccine passports in Montana

HELENA, Mont. (AP) — Montana Gov. Greg Gianforte issued an executive order banning the development or use of vaccine passports in Montana.

Vaccine passports are documents used to verify COVID-19 immunization status and allow inoculated people to more freely travel, shop and dine.

The move by Gianforte on Tuesday comes as vaccine passports have been portrayed by Republicans across the country as a heavy-handed intrusion into personal freedom and private health choices. Gianforte said in a statement that he encourages all Montana residents to receive the vaccine but that it is “entirely voluntary.”

Vaccine passports have been implemented in New York but there is no federal vaccine passport program.

Copyright 2021 Associated Press. All rights reserved.