Advertisement

Governor bans use of vaccine passports in Montana

Vaccination Passport
Vaccination Passport(Dakota News Now)
By IRIS SAMUELS
Published: Apr. 14, 2021 at 9:58 AM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HELENA, Mont. (AP) — Montana Gov. Greg Gianforte issued an executive order banning the development or use of vaccine passports in Montana.

Vaccine passports are documents used to verify COVID-19 immunization status and allow inoculated people to more freely travel, shop and dine.

The move by Gianforte on Tuesday comes as vaccine passports have been portrayed by Republicans across the country as a heavy-handed intrusion into personal freedom and private health choices. Gianforte said in a statement that he encourages all Montana residents to receive the vaccine but that it is “entirely voluntary.”

Vaccine passports have been implemented in New York but there is no federal vaccine passport program.

Copyright 2021 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Could Raina Huang beat a Full Steam Espresso’s challenge?
Competitive eater tries food challenge in Twin Falls
Blackfoot man, child killed in intersection collision with semi
Two were killed in intersection collision with semi
Head-on crash on a Nevada highway that killed three members of a Victor, Idaho family and left...
Man to face DUI, drug charges in crash that killed three members of Idaho family
According to Florida Highway Patrol, a 17-year-old girl was electrocuted after she stepped on a...
Teen killed after stepping on downed power line while trying to escape burning car
Little will give an update on the vaccines here in Idaho
Gov. Little bans ‘vaccine passports’ in Idaho

Latest News

The Twin Falls Urban Renewal Agency is exploring options for a new Revenue Allocation District...
Urban Renewal Agency is exploring new possibilities for growth in downtown Twin Falls
During a time when their profession is more scrutinized than ever, one aspect of what is a...
Mental health: the overlooked aspect of law enforcement discussions
The Johnson and Johnson COVID-19 vaccine is on hold after six women reported rare blood clots
Health district reacts to Johnson & Johnson vaccine pause
St. Luke’s pauses Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccinations
St. Luke’s pauses Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccinations