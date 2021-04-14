Idaho authorities seek help in search for 3 missing kids

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Authorities in Idaho are asking for help finding three missing children, including two who were last seen months ago.

The Gem County Sheriff’s Office announced Tuesday night that they were looking for 17-year-old Tristan Conner Sexton, 14-year-old Taylor Summers and 8-year-old Taryn Summers. All were were last seen in the same rural neighborhood near the small city of Emmett. Tristan Sexton was last seen on Sept. 10, 2020, and Taylor Summers was last seen Oct. 19, 2020.

Taryn Summers was last seen on Monday.

The sheriff’s office didn’t say if the children were related, and didn’t immediately respond to phone messages left Tuesday by The Associated Press.

