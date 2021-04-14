Advertisement

Idaho authorities seek help in search for 3 missing kids

Three children missing, last seen in Emmett. (Photos of the children provided by Gem County...
Three children missing, last seen in Emmett. (Photos of the children provided by Gem County Sheriff).(KMVT)
By Associated Press
Published: Apr. 14, 2021 at 11:27 AM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Authorities in Idaho are asking for help finding three missing children, including two who were last seen months ago.

The Gem County Sheriff’s Office announced Tuesday night that they were looking for 17-year-old Tristan Conner Sexton, 14-year-old Taylor Summers and 8-year-old Taryn Summers. All were were last seen in the same rural neighborhood near the small city of Emmett. Tristan Sexton was last seen on Sept. 10, 2020, and Taylor Summers was last seen Oct. 19, 2020.

Taryn Summers was last seen on Monday.

The sheriff’s office didn’t say if the children were related, and didn’t immediately respond to phone messages left Tuesday by The Associated Press.

Copyright 2021 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Could Raina Huang beat a Full Steam Espresso’s challenge?
Competitive eater tries food challenge in Twin Falls
Blackfoot man, child killed in intersection collision with semi
Two were killed in intersection collision with semi
Head-on crash on a Nevada highway that killed three members of a Victor, Idaho family and left...
Man to face DUI, drug charges in crash that killed three members of Idaho family
According to Florida Highway Patrol, a 17-year-old girl was electrocuted after she stepped on a...
Teen killed after stepping on downed power line while trying to escape burning car
Little will give an update on the vaccines here in Idaho
Gov. Little bans ‘vaccine passports’ in Idaho

Latest News

Nearly 80% of the American West is in a drought
80% of the west is under drought conditions
The Twin Falls Urban Renewal Agency is exploring options for a new Revenue Allocation District...
Urban Renewal Agency is exploring new possibilities for growth in downtown Twin Falls
Vaccination Passport
Governor bans use of vaccine passports in Montana
During a time when their profession is more scrutinized than ever, one aspect of what is a...
Mental health: the overlooked aspect of law enforcement discussions