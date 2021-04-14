Advertisement

Idaho House approves prohibition on mask mandates

Mask mandate
Mask mandate(KSFY)
By KEITH RIDLER
Published: Apr. 14, 2021 at 2:53 PM MDT
BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Idaho’s House has approved legislation prohibiting mask mandates by government entities in Idaho. Lawmakers voted 47-22 on Wednesday with no Democratic support to send the bill to the Senate.

Republican Gov. Brad Little never imposed a statewide mask mandate. But a handful of counties and about a dozen cities have during the coronavirus pandemic to prevent the spread of COVID-19. Backers say requiring masks violates personal rights.

Contradicting public health experts, Republican Rep. Karey Hanks says the information she has finds that masks aren’t effective in preventing disease.

The bill’s opponents say mask mandates are a local issue and effectively prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

