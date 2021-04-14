Advertisement

Mini-Cassia florist sharing the power of flowers

By Candice Hare
Published: Apr. 14, 2021 at 4:51 PM MDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Whether it’s for a celebration or to provide comfort, flowers can be a powerful form of communication. Nestled in downtown Rupert is a business born from the owner’s artistic drive.

“I’m an artist, originally,” said Esther Garner, who owns Hello Flowers. “I’ve ventured into being a florist the past 10 years.”

That shift happened when she recognized the power of flowers.

“I like how something so beautiful can touch someone in special moments of their life,” Garner said. “Even though they’re temporary, they kind of make that special impact.”

From there, Hello Flowers was born with the hopes of showcasing the world’s flowers in Southern Idaho.

“We try to get fresh plants and flowers from all over the continent,” Garner added. “We even get fresh tropicals from Ecuador and South America too.”

While flowers take center stage at most florists, Garner has a soft spot for a different flora.

“I like any type of green plant,” Garner said.

Garner is also grateful for the sense of community among Mini-Cassia small businesses.

“Everyone loves each other. Everyone helps each other out. We’re just one big family here,” Garner said. “I wouldn’t want to be anywhere else.”

