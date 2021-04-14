Advertisement

More variants of COVID-19 could be in the Magic Valley

New variants found in Twin Falls County
By Jack Schemmel
Published: Apr. 14, 2021 at 4:50 PM MDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) —The CA variant and the UK variant are now in Twin Falls County, this is in addition to the 16 COVID-19 variant cases confirmed in Blaine County and announced on April 2.

Officials have long said this was most likely the case there just hadn’t been any confirmed lab tests.

Over the past month, clinical laboratories across the state have been sending five or more test samples a week to Boise for sequencing. The Idaho laboratories bureau requests these positive samples that meet the criteria of a potential variant strain case.

This means positive samples from those who could be experiencing re-infection, a breakthrough case where someone is fully vaccinated and tests positive, and other circumstances.

“The samples that are being sequenced in our laboratories at the Idaho Bureau of Laboratory or beig sequence by our partners are really heavily biased towards detection of variants,” said Idaho Bureau of Laboratories Christopher Ball.

Because of this specialization Ball says laboratory tests, posted on the Idaho COVID-19 dashboard, may have a higher return of COVID-19 variants than what is prevalent.

The South Central Public Health District says it is very confident there are more variant strain cases in the Magic Valley, even in counties without variant positives yet.

