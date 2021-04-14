St. Luke’s pauses Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccinations

BOISE, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) —In alignment with CDC and FDA recommendations, St. Luke’s is pausing on offering the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine.

The two agencies recommended the pause as they review six cases of a rare but severe type of blood clot (cerebral venous sinus thrombosis) in women ages 18 to 48 who received the vaccine. As of April 12, more than 6.8 million doses of J&J have been administered.

The CDC’s Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices will meet Wednesday, April 14 to review the cases and determine their significance. The FDA will review the analysis as well.

St. Luke’s only administers J&J on Thursdays, when it’s available, at St. Luke’s Plaza 4 in Boise. We will offer Moderna to patients who are scheduled for this Thursday, April 14. Those who receive Moderna will need to follow up in 28 days with a booster. St. Luke’s has appointments in Boise and the Magic Valley for the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines this week and next. It is important that people get vaccinated as soon as possible regardless of the vaccine brand.

In the six cases that have been reported, symptoms occurred six to 13 days after vaccination. People who have received the J&J vaccine who develop a severe headache, abdominal pain, leg pain, or shortness of breath within three weeks after vaccination should contact their health care provider. Health care providers are asked to report adverse events to the Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System

