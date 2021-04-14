Advertisement

St. Luke’s pauses Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccinations

The two agencies recommended the pause as they review six cases of a rare but severe type of blood clot
By Steve Kirch
Published: Apr. 13, 2021 at 10:27 PM MDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOISE, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) —In alignment with CDC and FDA recommendations, St. Luke’s is pausing on offering the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine.

The two agencies recommended the pause as they review six cases of a rare but severe type of blood clot (cerebral venous sinus thrombosis) in women ages 18 to 48 who received the vaccine. As of April 12, more than 6.8 million doses of J&J have been administered.

The CDC’s Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices will meet Wednesday, April 14 to review the cases and determine their significance. The FDA will review the analysis as well.

St. Luke’s only administers J&J on Thursdays, when it’s available, at St. Luke’s Plaza 4 in Boise. We will offer Moderna to patients who are scheduled for this Thursday, April 14. Those who receive Moderna will need to follow up in 28 days with a booster. St. Luke’s has appointments in Boise and the Magic Valley for the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines this week and next. It is important that people get vaccinated as soon as possible regardless of the vaccine brand.

In the six cases that have been reported, symptoms occurred six to 13 days after vaccination. People who have received the J&J vaccine who develop a severe headache, abdominal pain, leg pain, or shortness of breath within three weeks after vaccination should contact their health care provider. Health care providers are asked to report adverse events to the Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System

Copyright 2021 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Could Raina Huang beat a Full Steam Espresso’s challenge?
Competitive eater tries food challenge in Twin Falls
Blackfoot man, child killed in intersection collision with semi
Two were killed in intersection collision with semi
Head-on crash on a Nevada highway that killed three members of a Victor, Idaho family and left...
Man to face DUI, drug charges in crash that killed three members of Idaho family
On Sunday when President Russell M. Nelson announced plans to build 20 new temples throughout...
Rupert residents react to announcement of new LDS temple in Idaho
3 males stabbed in Pocatello leaving one dead
Triple-stabbing in Pocatello leaves one dead, two others injured

Latest News

The two agencies recommended the pause as they review six cases of a rare but severe type of...
St. Luke’s pauses Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccinations
AAA Idaho reminds drivers to be careful drivers, and not drive while under the influence.
AAA Idaho: Marijuana and alcohol increases dangerous driving behavior
Geremiah Secord says being at the Twin Falls Community Reentry Center has given him a second...
Twin Falls Community Reentry Center gives inmates a second chance
On Friday, Yellowstone National Park will open to the public to start the 2021 season
Yellowstone National Park opening Friday, April 17