Advertisement

Study: Leaving middle seat open on planes reduces COVID exposure risk

By CNN staff
Published: Apr. 14, 2021 at 12:49 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA (CNN) – The risk of COVID-19 exposure was reduced up to 57% when middle seats were left empty on planes, a new study by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said.

Scientists said it’s important to recognize their study addresses only exposure and not transmission.

More tests are needed to determine the risk of the virus possibly being transmitted and causing illness on planes, according to researchers.

The analysis did not measure the impact of wearing masks, which is currently required on flights.

New guidance from the CDC says fully vaccinated people can travel at low risk to themselves but travel still isn’t recommended because of rising numbers of coronavirus cases.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Could Raina Huang beat a Full Steam Espresso’s challenge?
Competitive eater tries food challenge in Twin Falls
Blackfoot man, child killed in intersection collision with semi
Two were killed in intersection collision with semi
Head-on crash on a Nevada highway that killed three members of a Victor, Idaho family and left...
Man to face DUI, drug charges in crash that killed three members of Idaho family
According to Florida Highway Patrol, a 17-year-old girl was electrocuted after she stepped on a...
Teen killed after stepping on downed power line while trying to escape burning car
Little will give an update on the vaccines here in Idaho
Gov. Little bans ‘vaccine passports’ in Idaho

Latest News

In this image from video, defense attorney Eric Nelson, left, and former Minneapolis police...
LIVE: Chauvin trial expert blames George Floyd’s death on heart rhythm problem
FILE - In this Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021, file photo, violent rioters storm the Capitol, in...
Stinging report raises new questions about Capitol security
Incident at Austin-East High School
Armed student killed in officer-involved shooting at Austin-East High School
In this picture released by an official website of the office of the Iranian supreme leader,...
Iran supreme leader: Vienna nuclear deal offers ‘not worth looking at’
FILE - In this Nov. 28, 2019 file photo, armed soldiers stand guard in the motorcade for...
Biden to pull troops from Afghanistan, end longest US war