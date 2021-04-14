Advertisement

‘The Bachelor’ star Colton Underwood comes out as gay

FILE - Colton Underwood arrives at the Kids' Choice Sports Awards in Santa Monica, Calif., on...
FILE - Colton Underwood arrives at the Kids' Choice Sports Awards in Santa Monica, Calif., on July 11, 2019. Underwood, the former football tight end who found fame on “The Bachelor” has revealed that he is gay.(Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP, File)
By Associated Press
Published: Apr. 14, 2021 at 9:32 AM MDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) - Colton Underwood, the former football tight end who found fame on “The Bachelor” has revealed that he is gay.

“I’ve ran from myself for a long time. I’ve hated myself for a long time,” Underwood told “Good Morning America” on Wednesday. “And I’m gay. And I came to terms with that earlier this year and have been processing it. And the next step in all of this was sort of letting people know.”

Underwood tried out briefly for a handful of NFL teams before his professional football career ended in 2016. Three years later, he won over Cassie Randolph on Season 23 of “The Bachelor,” a show centered on a single bachelor who is asked to select a wife from a pool of romantic interests. Underwood and Randolph never married.

“Every LGBTQ person’s journey to discovering and accepting their authentic self is different, and Colton Underwood’s decision to share his truth with the public reminds us that there is no set timeline for coming out,” said Anthony Allen Ramos, head of talent for GLAAD.

“Given the large and loyal fandom who know Colton from ‘The Bachelor,’ his coming out and discussion of his faith will hopefully open eyes to the millions of out and proud LGBTQ people who are also people of faith.”

Underwood said he finally got to a place where he could be honest with himself after 2020, the year that made people “look at themselves in the mirror and figure out who they are and what they’ve been running from or what they’ve been putting off in their lives.”

Before headlining “The Bachelor,” Underwood appeared on the 14th season of “The Bachelorette” and season 4 of “Bachelor in Paradise.” He has a book, titled “The First Time.”

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Could Raina Huang beat a Full Steam Espresso’s challenge?
Competitive eater tries food challenge in Twin Falls
Blackfoot man, child killed in intersection collision with semi
Two were killed in intersection collision with semi
Head-on crash on a Nevada highway that killed three members of a Victor, Idaho family and left...
Man to face DUI, drug charges in crash that killed three members of Idaho family
According to Florida Highway Patrol, a 17-year-old girl was electrocuted after she stepped on a...
Teen killed after stepping on downed power line while trying to escape burning car
Little will give an update on the vaccines here in Idaho
Gov. Little bans ‘vaccine passports’ in Idaho

Latest News

Given ongoing international quarantine rules, capacity limits, complicated testing requirements...
COVID safety rules may limit your trip — even if you’re vaccinated
Americans may be anxious to travel. But, if you plan to take a trip, experts say travel...
Is travel insurance right for you?
In this photo released by the Russian Foreign Ministry Press Service, Iranian President Hassan...
Iran supreme leader: Vienna nuclear deal offers ‘not worth looking at’
During a time when their profession is more scrutinized than ever, one aspect of what is a...
Mental health: the overlooked aspect of law enforcement discussions