The town of Jackpot still healing from the COVID-19 pandemic

JACKPOT, Nevada (KMVT/KSVT) — The town of Jackpot relies heavily on the tourism industry, which was affected greatly by the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We became a ghost town,” said Theresa Dimmitt, the director of tourism for the town.

When the COVID-19 pandemic began in March of 2020 and the unincorporated town of Jackpot shut down its casinos, almost everyone was out of work.

“That was our main job source, and when everything had to close, the general store and the only way you could get gas was through the self serve, we realized, all of our employees were out of work,” said Dimmitt.

Recognizing the problem, Theresa Dimmitt opened up a food pantry, which the town never had before.

During this time, it became evident that this was a need in Jackpot, long before the pandemic even began.

“It wasn’t long before we started realizing that the people who were receiving our services, our senior citizens, disabled members of the community, who really had a need that we were blind to because we weren’t looking for it, now that we are looking for it we realized wow, there are a lot of services that we could really use here,” said Dimmitt.

Through Jackpot’s Helping Hands, they are able to drive people to doctor’s appointments, help sign them up for Medicaid, and help deliver food boxes to families who need it. They are currently helping 75 families.

“Jackpot is starting to show a turn, we are in upswing now, people are coming back, they are coming in, they are still a little bit afraid with COVID,” said Brian Hugill, the fire chief.

Even as life starts to go back to normal for the 900 residents in Jackpot, the helping hand’s services will be there for families who need it.

“It’s allowed us to open our eyes and see services that are really needed here for our residents, and allow our leaders to help and not just do the day-to-day stuff but really have an open eye to what our community needs,” said Dimmitt.

They have applied for a grant which would help them with building a site for their services.

Copyright 2021 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.