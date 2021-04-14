Twin Falls boxer makes national team

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — A Twin Falls athlete has the proud and rare honor of the making the national boxing team.

Jason and Kendra Samargis are putting in work Tuesday night, after a successful appearance at nationals earlier this month.

Kendra won three out of four matches in the 165 weight class at the 2020 USA Boxing National Championships in Shreveport, Louisiana, placing her on Team USA.

She ultimately fell to Team USA’s Morelle McCane out of Cleveland, who took second at the 2020 U.S. Olympic Team Trials in Lake Charles, Lousiana.

Kendra is now ranked second in the country.

The championships were originally scheduled for December 2020, but due to the surging pandemic, got postponed until April.

More than 2,500 athletes competed, but very few get to represent the national team here in 2021.

Samargis is gearing up for the Junior Olympics in Lubbock, Texas in July where she’ll go with her gym, Family Boxing.

“We were contemplating whether we wanted to turn pro or go for the Olympics one more time and since last year we didn’t do anything, we decided to go for the Olympics again since we’re already in 2021,” Samargis explained.

Competing on the national team is a yearly battle and she will have to participate in the Olympic Trials in 2023 in order to make the 2024 Olympics in Paris.

In the past, she’s earned gold medals at the 2019 Eastern Elite Qualifier and 2018 National Golden Gloves Tournament.

