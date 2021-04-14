Urban Renewal Agency is exploring new possibilities for growth in downtown Twin Falls

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) —The Twin Falls Urban Renewal Agency is exploring options for a new Revenue Allocation District in the surrounding downtown area.

The URA currently has a Revenue Allocation District in the heart of downtown Twin Falls that has brought new life and imagination to the area, as well as, spurred investment, development, and created new opportunities.

“Well, it’s a lot of the same. It’s just repurposed. A lot of retail. A lot of restaurants, but what I am really excited for that I never saw is housing,” said Rudy Ashenbrener, chair of the Twin Falls URA. “So we are seeing housing come downtown, and that is a big push. I am excited about it.”

The downtown district is set to expire in 2022, and the agency is looking to create a new one, specifically in an area that shows blight and needs revamping. Revenue Allocation Districts take property tax dollars that are collected from investment and use them to create public infrastructure and attract development.

“Public infrastructure is going to be water lines and sewer lines that we used to help with Chobani. It is going to be the streetscape. It i’s going to be parking lots that helped in downtown. It is going to be the construction of the downtown commons,” said Travis Rothweiler, Twin Falls City Manager.

He said the URA is currently exploring two options for a new Revenue Allocation District. One is in the Old Towne West area, and the other is associated with the Historic Warehouse District.

“You take a look at our community there are several amazing historic structures that with a little tender, loving, care, and infusion of public support they can turn into some really significant projects,” Rothweiler said.

Aschenbrener said discussions are still in the early stages for what they want the new district or districts to look like.

“We could do two (RAD). One would be more immediate, smaller and we would do that right away, and the second would be afterward, or we could do just one larger one,” Aschenbrener said.

He also said they need to have discussions about what they want to use Revenue Allocation dollars for. Does the URA want to use them to help local businesses and developers with infrastructure needs, or do they want to think bigger and help bring in bigger projects?

“Housing or an amphitheater, Anything like that, so we really want to truly decide which area we want to shape the new area,” Ashenbrener said.

However, he said the vision of the URA is the same regardless.

“So my goal is that we have people going to bed and waking up downtown. We have successful retail, successful restaurants, and a lot of innovative new things,” Ashenbrener said.

