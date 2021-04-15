AmeriCorps team arrives in Richfield to help with the Lincoln County Youth Center

RICHFIELD, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Something exciting is about to happen in Lincoln County, as leaders come together to bring a new youth center to the community.

They hope this will be a great asset, and help keep children on the right path. But, before that happens, there’s lots of work ahead, and Thursday, help arrived.

The Lincoln County youth center hopes to open its doors by August. That’s why a group of volunteers with AmeriCorps arrived today to help.

“Our primary focus is on the youth center and getting it ready for their programming in August, putting in a new floor, and painting things, and just generally refurbishing it,” said Claudia Maurino, one of the volunteers with AmeriCorps.

These 9 volunteers from all across the United States have spent the last 8 months volunteering all over the nation.

“We were in Louisiana doing mucking and gutting, and a lot of rebuilding, then we got sent back to our campus to do contact tracing, so there were a lot of phone calls, we got HIPPA trained, then we got sent down to Los Angeles to help with the vaccine efforts down there,” said Mary Gill, with AmeriCorps.

They will be finishing out their time in southern Idaho doing work all across Lincoln county, but the youth center will be their primary goal.

The youth center will provide a safe place for children to go after school, so they can work on their goals and their future, as well as make new friends.

“I think of all the extracurricular and clubs I had as a child, so I would love to be able to bring that to the kids here in Richfield and the community, so they can have after school programs and summer programs, I think it will be an awesome experience for the kids,” said Gill.

This is the last stop for these AmeriCorps volunteers, and they are looking forward to being embraced by the southern Idaho culture.

“There is going to be a lot of variety and work for us to do here, with the community center, building trails in milk park, helping out here at the high school, so it’s going to be a great opportunity to try out a few different things, serve the community,” said Gill.

