Apple studies whether Apple Watch can detect COVID-19, flu

By CNN staff
Published: Apr. 15, 2021 at 11:08 AM MDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
(CNN) – Apple is trying to find out if your iPhone or Apple Watch can detect COVID-19.

The company is teaming up with medical researchers to see if its devices can predict early signs of respiratory illnesses, like the flu or coronavirus.

Information being collected for the study includes heart rate, blood oxygen, sleep patterns and even handwashing.

The six-month study will use volunteers from the Seattle area.

