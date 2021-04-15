Advertisement

Blaine County fires deemed human-caused

By Brittany Cooper
Published: Apr. 15, 2021 at 1:18 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HAILEY, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — More than 40 firefighters responded to a human-caused fire in Hailey on Tuesday.

Wood River Fire and Rescue initially took the call of a wildland fire on Black Feet Drive in Indian Creek. The department requested mutual aid from neighboring agencies, featuring Bellevue, Carey, Hailey, Ketchum, Sun Valley and NBFR.

Plus, the BLM and Forest Service based in Twin Falls responded as well.

The fire took nearly six hours to contain and control.

The Blaine County Sheriff’s Office has taken a statement and more details should follow.

Hailey Fire also responded to another wildland fire on Gannett Road.

WRFR also had a concurrent wildland call south of Bellevue. BFD and HFD jumped into action and helped extinguish a small, unauthorized burn.

To our community: I shared in a conversation last week that each and every fire / EMS agency face the possibility of...

Posted by Wood River Fire & Rescue on Wednesday, April 14, 2021

