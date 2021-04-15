Blaine County fires deemed human-caused

HAILEY, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — More than 40 firefighters responded to a human-caused fire in Hailey on Tuesday.

Wood River Fire and Rescue initially took the call of a wildland fire on Black Feet Drive in Indian Creek. The department requested mutual aid from neighboring agencies, featuring Bellevue, Carey, Hailey, Ketchum, Sun Valley and NBFR.

Plus, the BLM and Forest Service based in Twin Falls responded as well.

The fire took nearly six hours to contain and control.

The Blaine County Sheriff’s Office has taken a statement and more details should follow.

Hailey Fire also responded to another wildland fire on Gannett Road.

WRFR also had a concurrent wildland call south of Bellevue. BFD and HFD jumped into action and helped extinguish a small, unauthorized burn.

