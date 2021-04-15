Advertisement

Boise Zoo welcomes three baby sand cats

Three baby sand cats born at Zoo Boise. (Courtesy of Zoo Boise)
Three baby sand cats born at Zoo Boise. (Courtesy of Zoo Boise)(KMVT)
By KMVT News Staff
Published: Apr. 15, 2021 at 12:36 PM MDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
BOISE, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) —Zoo Boise welcomed three baby male kittens on April 4. This is both Nala and Simba’s first litter of kittens and the first sand cats ever born at Zoo Boise.

“These births are not only important for Zoo Boise, but vital for the conservation of sand cats worldwide,” a spokesperson said. “There are only 51 sand cats in zoos accredited by the AZA, which means Zoo Boise is currently caring for 10 percent of the total population.”

Nala and Simba were paired together as part of the Sand Cat Species Survival Plan, a conservation program aimed at maintaining a healthy and genetically diverse population of sand cats in order to increase their numbers.

This is an incredibly significant birth for the entire conservation community,” said Zoo Boise Director Gene Peacock. “The babies are doing well and we look forward to introducing them to the community.”

Zoo Boise says it has committed to turning its visitations into conservation action. Since 2007, visits have generated more than $3 million towards wild animal conservation.

Sand cats are found in the arid deserts of Africa’s Sahara desert, the Arabian Peninsula, and parts of central Asia. These cats are ferocious opportunistic hunters and have been known to attack and consume venomous snakes.

You can visit the sand cats at the zoo’s Small Animal Kingdom, but you probably won’t be able to see the babies for a few more weeks.

You can visit the zoo from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tickets must be reserved in advance. Head to Zoo Boise’s website for more information.

