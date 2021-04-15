CSI holds mental health awareness day event

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) —The College of Southern Idaho held a Mental Health Awareness Day for students Thursday afternoon.

The purpose of the event is to help students at CSI to be aware of the resources that are available to them both on campus and off.

One student at the event says oftentimes the first year of college can be a hard transition, and when you add COVID-19 on top of that, many students are struggling.

“There is definitely a higher rate of depression and mental health struggles, and so that is something that we are trying to figure out because we have never had to do this before, so it’s kind of like just figuring out what resources are best for students if the pandemic is making their mental health worse when otherwise they might be doing well,” said Meg Wormsbaker, a peer educator at CSI.

CSI holds one mental health awareness day event each semester, and they hope it raises awareness of the resources that are available to students.

