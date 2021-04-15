Experts say conspiracy theories may inspire violence

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) —US Direct and Direct TV released a survey Wednesday of the most-searched conspiracy theories by state. The list ranged from deep state suspicions to the moon landing being fake.

In Idaho, the most searched one was chemtrails: A cloudlike stream from airplanes that many think contain substances that the government uses for nefarious purposes. These purposes and suspicions vary from weather control to life expectancy reduction.

Conspiracy theories have been going on for hundreds of years, dating back to Abraham Lincoln’s assassination. However, they seem to be gaining more attention and followers in recent years, and some of them are leading to violence.

Steven A. Smith, who is an associate professor emeritus at the School of Journalism and Mass Media for the University of Idaho, said conspiracy theories are like water circling down a drain. They suck people in, and the internet is helping fuel them.

“You start researching these theories from people who already believe them. They reinforce themselves, and pretty soon you are down this drain. You can’t get yourself out of it,” Smith said. “It brings people to QAnon out of curiosity.”

In recent years conspiracy theories have gone from somewhat playful with flat earth believers, to violent with the capital insurrection and urban protests.

“The theory, the process begins to dehumanize and demonize the people who see the world differently,” said Smith. “That’s part of the problem with QAnon. In the QAnon universe, it’s just not a question of people who disagree. It’s the people who disagree who are evil. They are cannibals. They are communist. They are One Worlders, Antifa.”

Russ Tremayne, who is an associate professor emeritus of History at the College of Southern Idaho, said many people who believe in them are sincere in their beliefs, and those beliefs help them deal with a sense of vulnerability.

“People believe that there is a deep state that within the United States Government. There is a government within the government that is calling the shots,” Tremayne said.

Smith added conspiracy theories help establish some order, some reason for events that otherwise sort of existing outside our own realm of experience.

“If we are simply faced with the reality of President [John F,] Kennedy being shot to make some sort of sense of it we have to establish some type of a narrative arc,” said Smith. “A way of explaining the unexplainable in a way that people can relate to.”

However, in recent times, Smith said some people have used conspiracy theories to their advantage.

“We saw it politicized through President [Donald] Trump that we have never seen before,” said Smith. “Everyone wants election integrity, but they know there is no massive fraud. They know this, and yet they promote it for political purposes.”

Heading into the future both men hope conspiracy theories become less violent, but they probably won’t be going away anytime soon.

“No matter how often you fact check this stuff you will not change those who believe it. In fact, you help perpetuate and promote the theory, Smith said.

