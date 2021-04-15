Former Gooding softball player signs with York College

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Mountain Home High School held a massive signing ceremony Wednesday for eight of their athletes and one of them used to play for Gooding.

Kylee Cook signed with York College, an NAIA school located in Nebraska.

The Panthers have a week left of regular season competition before they begin their run through the Kansas Collegiate Athletic Conference Tournament.

Cook is a member of the USA Explosion travel team.

At Gooding her sophomore year, Cook helped the senators finish second at the 3A state championships. She then transferred to Mountain Home due to family in the military.

Right now, her Tigers are currently tied with Twin Falls for first place at 8-0 in conference play.

“I have always wanted to pursue my career in softball during college to get my education and pursue my career and this is a big celebration for me and I am very happy that I could have made it here and could have made my dreams come true,” Cook explained.

OTHER SIGNEES:

Football: Jaden Abrego- University of Montana-Western; Cody Kallat & Kohl Proffit- Lewis & Clark State College

Cross Country & Track: Charlize Lawson- College of Idaho

Soccer: Kasey Derrick & Adtison Clark- Centralia College; Dylan DeLange - Walla Walla Community College

