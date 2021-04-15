Idaho panel OKs plan for lawmakers to call special sessions
Published: Apr. 15, 2021 at 3:23 PM MDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
BOISE, Idaho (AP) — An Idaho House panel has approved a proposed constitutional amendment allowing the part-time Legislature to call itself into session.
The committee on a voice vote Thursday sent the resolution to the full House, where it will need a two-thirds majority to pass. It has already cleared the Senate. If it passes the House, the amendment would go before voters in November 2022.
If voters approve with a simple majority, the Legislature could call itself back into session if 60% of lawmakers in each the House and Senate agree.
Currently, only governors can call special sessions. Opponents say lawmakers calling special sessions could lead to a full-time Legislature.
