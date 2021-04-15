Lacrosse has plenty of room to grow in the Magic Valley

KIMBERLY, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Lacrosse has been a small part of the Magic Valley youth sports scene for only a handful of years. The sport still has ways to go.

“Most people don’t even know what lacrosse is,” said Kimberly Lacrosse senior Erich Leishman. “Most of them ask if it’s the one with the stick and the horse.”

The roots start from a couple dads whose sons wanted to play lacrosse.

Bronson Lamm moved from Virginia to the area and wanted to keep playing the game.

“Lacrosse, I really liked, so I like asked my dad to do it and he started it basically out here,” Lamm a sophomore at Kimberly said.

Bronson’s dad John Lamm, alongside Rob Sturgill, have spearheaded lacrosse in the area. Right now, John coaches the high school team at Kimberly High School. Rob coaches 12-and under and 14-and under teams for Snake River Lacrosse.

Both teams pull from all over the Magic Valley.

Great day at the Moutain West Youth Lacrosse Jamboree. Snake River competed well in all their games. Posted by Snake River Lacrosse on Saturday, April 10, 2021

“We’re way behind, Twin Falls, for this area. we’re really just starting to get the program up and going,” Sturgill said.

Sturgill is referring to places like Boise and East Idaho, where the lacrosse infrastructure is more stable.

David Carson moved from the Treasure Valley to the Magic Valley three years ago and is helping coach.

“It grows with the younger kids and as they get exposed to it they continue to play and it then it carries on into the high school,” Carson said.

The high school team has 28 players, but the closest opponent is Wood River.

“We’re the little Podunk Idaho team in the middle of nowhere that no-one really wants to come and play,” said Olivia Sturgill, a goalie for the Kimberly High School team.

For one of the fastest growing sports in the country, the Magic Valley hopes to catch up.

“We have a dream for this area that places like Twin Falls and Filer and near here will be able to have their own team that we can go and play them instead of having to drive all the way up to Idaho Falls,” Sturgill said.

Those interested in playing lacrosse at the youth level can contact Rob Sturgill at 208-731-6911.

