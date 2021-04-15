Nampa man accused of assaulting police in Jan. 6 U.S. Capitol riot

NAMPA, Idaho (CBS2) — A 66-year-old Nampa man is accused of assaulting police during the Jan. 6 Capitol riot earlier this year.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office says the FBI arrested Duke Edward Wilson on Wednesday.

According to court documents, Wilson went inside the Capitol that afternoon and was seen on YouTube videos forcibly pulling on Capitol doors and was sprayed by officers.

“He then picked up what appeared to be a several foot-long PVC pipe and began jabbing officers with it before throwing the pipe at officers,” the U.S. Attorney’s Office says in a news release. “Wilson appeared to assist others in their attempts to steal riot shields and push officers to the ground while lingering in the tunnel for nearly 14 minutes.”

You can read the criminal complaint against Wilson HERE.

