Nampa man accused of assaulting police in Jan. 6 U.S. Capitol riot

FILE - In this Jan. 6, 2021, file photo violent rioters, loyal to President Donald Trump, storm...
FILE - In this Jan. 6, 2021, file photo violent rioters, loyal to President Donald Trump, storm the Capitol in Washington. The words of Donald Trump supporters who are accused of participating in the deadly U.S. Capitol riot may end up being used against him in his Senate impeachment trial as he faces the charge of inciting a violent insurrection. (AP Photo/John Minchillo, File)(John Minchillo | AP)
By CBS2
Published: Apr. 15, 2021 at 5:00 PM MDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
NAMPA, Idaho (CBS2) — A 66-year-old Nampa man is accused of assaulting police during the Jan. 6 Capitol riot earlier this year.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office says the FBI arrested Duke Edward Wilson on Wednesday.

According to court documents, Wilson went inside the Capitol that afternoon and was seen on YouTube videos forcibly pulling on Capitol doors and was sprayed by officers.

“He then picked up what appeared to be a several foot-long PVC pipe and began jabbing officers with it before throwing the pipe at officers,” the U.S. Attorney’s Office says in a news release. “Wilson appeared to assist others in their attempts to steal riot shields and push officers to the ground while lingering in the tunnel for nearly 14 minutes.”

You can read the criminal complaint against Wilson HERE.

