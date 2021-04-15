Advertisement

St. Luke’s advises what to do if you contract COVID-19 between vaccine shots

“Once you’re recovered and when you’re feeling recovered from your coronavirus infection you would get the second shot.”
Moderna Vaccine
Moderna Vaccine(Ana Medina)
By Layne Rabe
Published: Apr. 15, 2021 at 10:43 AM MDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — As COVID-19 vaccines continue to roll out with almost 60 percent of American’s receiving at least one dose some are asking what to do if they contract COVID-19 between shots.

Some individuals have concerns that if they get COVID-19 before they’re fully vaccinated they would need to start the vaccination process over again.

Putting you first we spoke with St. Luke’s to ask if there is a procedure for what to do if you do get COVID-19 before the second dose.

According to JAMA the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines do provoke a relatively weak immune response after one dose, so it is less likely to get the virus even after one dose.

Dr. Joshua Kern says even if you get COVID-19 it is important to get the second dose.

“Once you’re recovered and when you’re feeling recovered from your coronavirus infection you would get the second shot,” said Kern. “There’s no start over or anything like that, you would just get the booster shot after you’re recovered from your infection.”

While the CDC does recommend three weeks between shots of the Pfizer vaccine and four weeks between Moderna shots they now say it’s acceptable to separate the doses by up to six weeks if necessary.

