A Twin Falls middle school prepares for National Science Bowl competition

“The feeling of winning was really awesome because we didn’t get to compete last year, so, it was really fun.”
O'Leary Middle School won the Eastern Idaho Regional Science Bowl competition and will now head...
O'Leary Middle School won the Eastern Idaho Regional Science Bowl competition and will now head the Nationals(KMVT)
By Layne Rabe
Published: Apr. 16, 2021 at 1:00 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — A local Middle School is getting ready to take on schools from across the country in the National Science Bowl.

O’Leary Middle School quiz bowl team won the Eastern Idaho Regional Middle School competition in March and now are moving on to the National Science Bowl. IN the Magic Valley area O’Leary is the only Middle School that competes in the quiz bowl so leading up to the regional competition they practice and compete against each other before going to Easter Idaho the regionals. Only 44 middle schools around the entire country make it to the National competition.

“The feeling of winning was really awesome because we didn’t get to compete last year, so, it was really fun,” said Jackson Martin, a quiz bowl competitor.

Because the national competition is virtual this year and the students won’t have the opportunity to travel to Washington, D.C. the Department of Energy is donating O’Leary $500 for their STEM program. The digital National Science Quiz Bowl will be on May 8th.

