Cassia Regional to host mass vaccination clinic on April 21

BURLEY, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Cassia Regional Hospital will be holding a mass vaccination clinic on Wednesday, April 21.

Anybody aged 16 and older who lives in Idaho can come to the mass vaccination clinic.

Cassia Regional says you do not need an appointment to come to the clinic.

They will be giving shots between 1 p.m and 6 p.m on Wednesday at the hospital.

They have enough vaccines for more than 600 people.

They hope people will come to the mass vaccination clinic because it is the only way to overcome the COVID-19 pandemic.

“I want to do this to make it super simple and super easy for our community to get out and get vaccinated, get back out to enjoying what we like to do, and then obviously protecting our community,” said Bowen Harris, the nurse administrator for the hospital.

They will be giving Moderna and Pfizer vaccines only, and you will be making your appointment for the second shot while you are there on Wednesday.

