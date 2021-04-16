College of Southern Idaho offering eight free summer credits

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The College of Southern Idaho is making it easier for some students to pay for college this summer.

CSI will use federal emergency relief funding to allow certain students to take up to eight credits for free this summer. The free credits will be given away on a need-basis.

CSI officials say if a student has completed a Federal Student Aid or FAFSA application and is Title IV eligible, they just need to notify the school they want the money applied to their account.

However, there are other ways to qualify.

“If they are not FAFSA or title 4 eligible then we have a separate form we ask them to fill out and we ask them how COVID-19 has displaced them and what the hardship there is just a few different selections they can choose from,” said Dean of Students Jonathan Lord.

Lord adds the financial aid team evaluates enrolled students’ financial standing and will send out an email with options.

He says responding to the email is crucial to getting aid money applied to student accounts.

To apply for these credits head over to CSI website.

