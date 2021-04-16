CSI basketball teams enjoy pep rally before national tournament

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Fans helped to send the College of Southern Idaho basketball teams off Thursday afternoon, as they prepare for their respective national tournaments.

The men’s and women’s basketball teams held a pep rally in the gym, with the track team, CSI administration and fans showing their support.

The women’s team takes off bright and early at 5 a.m. on Friday to begin their 1,131 mile journey to Lubbock, Texas.

One of their stops will be Western Wyoming to practice, but otherwise Texas high schools are off limits.

They’ll play Georgia Highlands on Monday at 6 p.m. central time. The pair actually played in 2018, with the Golden Eagles escaping with the 12-point win.

The men take off Saturday morning at 7:30. As the third overall seed, they have two potential teams to worry about, Indian River State and Dawson who play Tuesday. They tip off Wednesday night.

“I truly believe this team is a special team on the men’s side, as well as the women’s side,” claimed men’s basketball coach Jeff Reinert. “We want to go there and bring back the fourth national championship in the school’s history for men’s basketball.”

“We got 13 kids who can play, and they all can play. We had a kid score four or five points all season, was our second leading scorer in the championship game and Sadie Gronning hasn’t played for us all year and now she’s starting,” women’s coach Randy Rogers added. “So we’ve been able to bump kids in and out of the lineup with injuries. No superstars, but a real deep bench.”

Unfortunately, the band and cheerleaders will not be making the trip to nationals this year.

