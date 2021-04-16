Fit and Well Idaho: The Serenity Garden to hold memorial service on April 24

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — A garden and memorial in Twin Falls is helping families cope with losing their unborn child.

The serenity garden is located inside Sunset Memorial Park.

Babies who pass away during pregnancy, or who are lost after birth can be buried there.

Three times a year they hold a memorial service for the families who have suffered that type of loss.

They will be holding a memorial service for anybody interested on Saturday, March 24th.

“We like to think that it’s been beneficial, at last count the best estimate is we have 1200 families that we’ve served in those 12 years, so we like to think it’s been helpful given there is a gap in services in that particular area,” said Tracy Larsen, the maternal child case manager at St. Luke’s Magic Valley.

The memorial service is open to everyone. For more information visit their website.

